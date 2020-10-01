Italian restaurant in the works for former Urban Table space

A little more than one month after Corinth Square’s Urban Table permanently closed, a new restaurant for the space is on the horizon.

Va Bene, an Italian eatery and product from Louie’s Wine Dive founder and Kansas City restaurateur Whitney VinZant will open at 8232 Mission Road this winter, according to a press release. VinZant said in a release the restaurant will have “a bright, clean and fresh interior” for a family-friendly space with “well made, flavorful Italian food.”

“This is a completely original concept, the first one for our restaurant group in over five years, so we are really excited about it,” VinZant said.

The restaurant — the name of which means ‘all is right’ in Italian — will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Menu items include Italian staples like made-from-scratch pastas and fig and prosciutto pizzas. Cocktail items will feature Italian spirits, beers and wine.

Va Bene will be managed by Kristi Burns, former general manager of the Webster house. Additionally, Nathan Deters, former executive chef of North Italia, will be Va Bene’s head chef.

Wright Sigmund, national director of leasing and senior vice president of Corinth Square’s landlord First Washington, said the company is excited for Va Bene to open and “to further enrich the community.”

“With such a strong management team, unique menu offering and beautiful restaurant design, we are confident that families will fall in love with Va Bene,” Sigmund said.