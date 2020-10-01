Here’s how to register to vote in Johnson County

As the countdown to the general election continues, Kansas residents only have 13 days left to register to vote.

COVID-19 has caused several adjustments to the voting process for the 2020 general election — but first and foremost, voters need to register. The Kansas voter registration deadline is Oct. 13, meaning Johnson Countians who want to cast a ballot on Nov. 3 still have time to prepare, and here’s how:

Make sure you qualify for registration. To vote in Johnson County, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Kansas resident and be 18 years-old before Nov. 3.

To vote in Johnson County, you must be a U.S. citizen, a Kansas resident and be 18 years-old before Nov. 3. Have an acceptable form of photo identification. The state requires photo ID, and accepts driver’s licenses or state-issued ID cards, U.S. passports, U.S. military ID cards, university or college student ID cards and more. A full list of accepted forms of ID can be found here.

The state requires photo ID, and accepts driver’s licenses or state-issued ID cards, U.S. passports, U.S. military ID cards, university or college student ID cards and more. A full list of accepted forms of ID can be found here. Fill out an application, found here. Send it via fax to (913) 791-8934 or (913) 791-8935, mail it to the Johnson County Election Office, e-mail it to registration@jocoelection.org or even text a photo of the application to (913) 953-9539.

Send it via fax to (913) 791-8934 or (913) 791-8935, mail it to the Johnson County Election Office, e-mail it to registration@jocoelection.org or even text a photo of the application to (913) 953-9539. If those options don’t work, register online or in-person. A statewide voter registration system allows for online registration, though it does require a valid Kansas ID. For in-person registration, find a city hall registration site near you or make an appointment at the election office.

Johnson Countians who are unsure whether or not they are registered to vote can use the online Voter Lookup tool here. Another option to check voter registration is the VoterView tool from the Kansas Secretary of State, found here.

Additionally, those who wish to change their party affiliation need to submit another voter registration application.