Briefly Noted: Wilder Bluff Park under construction in Shawnee; 8 return mail ballot boxes available for advance voting

Wilder Bluff Park under construction in Shawnee

Construction of the new Wilder Bluff Park is underway in Shawnee. Located on about 40 acres near 55th Street and Belmont Drive, the $4 million park will feature trails, a scenic lookout, playgrounds, a splash pad, shelter and open lawn area.

Crews are working on the following items:

Forming and pouring trails on the north end of the park

Grading for the 20 acres on the south end of the park

Digging to install rain gardens

Water service work

Clearing the way for new, concrete trails through the woods

Adding utility structures soon

City staff announced some progress and shared some pictures and drone footage online.

Eight boxes to be available for return mail ballots

The Johnson County Election Office recently announced eight ballot boxes will be available for voters to return their Nov. 3 ballots. Below is a list of all eight box locations:

Blue Valley Library, 9000 W. 151st Street

Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th Street

De Soto Library, 33145 W. 83rd Street

Gardner Library, 137 E. Shawnee Street

Election Office, 2101 E. Kansas City Road

Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Avenue

Shawnee Library, 13811 Johnson Drive

Spring Hill Library, 109 S. Webster Street

Restroom coming to off-leash area for dogs in Shawnee Mission Park

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District is adding a permanent restroom to the off-leash area for dogs.

The district last week tweeted the announcement of the addition of the restroom, which is going under construction this fall.

Exciting news! We’ve heard your requests and the Shawnee Mission Park Dog Off Leash Area is getting a restroom! The area will remain open during construction, but be on the lookout for fencing around the project while work occurs. For more info & a map: https://t.co/gzT2oRofUW pic.twitter.com/Wd31gGus5g — JCPRD (@JCPRDparks) September 25, 2020

The area is currently served by a portable toilet. The off-leash area will remain open during the project, except for the construction areas noted on the district’s website.