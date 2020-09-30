‘We’ve still got each other’ — Francis and Anita Wichman of Shawnee celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Francis and Anita Wichman of Shawnee celebrated 70 years of marriage a few weeks ago. Their family celebrated the occasion by displaying the couple’s anniversary on the marquee of Aztec Theater downtown.

The Wichmans have been part of the Shawnee community for more than five decades. They also celebrate 52 years of being members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. They still live in the home they built in 1969 in a quiet neighborhood a few blocks from downtown.

Besides the celebration announcement on the marquee, their daughter Bev Reynolds also displayed a sign in the couple’s front yard that said “Just married 70 years ago.”

“They’ve always done everything together — you never saw them apart,” Reynolds said, noting that her parents set an example for her own 37 years of marriage.

The Wichmans were married on “a warm, hot day” one Saturday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, the couple’s parish and hometown. It was Sept. 9, 1950.

“It was a little different from what you see now,” Francis said. “We got married at 9 o’clock in the morning.”

Rustling up those yesteryear memories, Francis recalled his feelings when he saw his bride walking down the aisle.

“I guess you’re kind of stunned, is this happening to me?” he laughed. “I can’t really put it in words.”

After their wedding ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests had a big breakfast, then lunch sometime around 1 o’clock. A bit later, they opened their wedding gifts, then had supper. The day-long celebration ended in a dance with a small band. They danced until midnight.

The newlyweds’ first dance was to the song “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” by Bing Crosby.

The Wichmans were high school sweethearts from the same small town of Seneca. Born on July 19, 1929, Anita lived in the town of Seneca. Born two years later on May 27, 1931, Francis grew up on a farm outside of Seneca, without electricity or running water. “We was both raised poor but didn’t know it,” Francis said.

Francis played football (right tackle) at their high school, Saints Peter and Paul (“You wouldn’t believe the uniforms then,” he said. “So much safer now.”). Anita was a cheerleader and became the high school’s first homecoming queen in 1946. Francis was a grade below Anita — quite the scandal!

“I always told her, if I don’t do it right, you raised me,” Francis laughed. “It just seemed like it happened, it was just automatic, you might say.”

One of their first dates was a movie — a quarter apiece — most likely a Western or military-themed film.

The couple lived in Kansas City, Kansas, for their first few years together before settling in Shawnee in 1968. They had three children together — Jan Hoefler, Mike Wichman and Bev Reynolds — and have enjoyed six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (plus two on the way). Most of their family lives in different parts of the country — including Texas, Chicago, Michigan and Mississippi — but one granddaughter lives down the street.

Fun fact: Francis was born on his parents’ first wedding anniversary, and Francis and Anita’s oldest daughter was born on their third wedding anniversary in Anchorage, Alaska. Francis was in the U.S. Army at the time, from 1952 to 1954 as part of the Korean Conflict.

Anniversary celebrations are mostly quiet for the couple. Instead, the Wichmans choose to spend their money on family trips, including one special vacation in Hawaii 35 years ago.

“We traveled, we liked Mother Nature, and of course in our younger years, we danced once or twice a week,” Francis said. “Seemed like we never did anything without each other, and this day we don’t.”

After 70 years of marriage, the Wichmans have accrued a long, happy collection of memories. He enjoys Anita’s cooking, especially her fried chicken and fried catfish. Anita enjoys embroidery and puzzles. Together, they liked their neighborhood parties, watching old comedy shows (remember “Hee Haw”) and traveling to all 50 states, particularly Hawaii, Colorado and the New England states, as well as many parts of Europe. They also liked staying in a condo in Branson that overlooked Table Rock Lake.

“You look back, where did the time go to,” Francis said. “If I look forward 70 years, man that’s a long ways off. As far as our marriage, I don’t think I’d change anything, I’m just happy the way everything happened. We’ve still got each other, look out for each other and take care of each other. We’re pretty content together.”

Their marriage advice for couples: Trust and listen to each other.

“The biggest thing that I can say, if there’s any disagreement, let’s hear each other out,” he said. Everybody’s got different ideas, that doesn’t mean I’m always right, doesn’t mean she’s always right.”

“Let’s keep everybody good and healthy, that’s the main thing,” Anita added, smiling.

At their age, the Wichmans remember seasons of conflict and strife that made up the 20th century: Wars, social upheaval, polio, assassinations. They remember where they were sitting by the radio listening to FDR declaring war in 1941 (he was milking cows, she heard sirens going off in town). “It was chaos,” Anita said.

Through that historical lens, they have a long-term perspective on the pandemic. The biggest change: The communication is better today, so everyone can stay informed. Their advice for the country: “Get along.”

The Wichmans typically celebrate their anniversary over dinner at a nice restaurant. This year, due to the health risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wichmans stayed at home and had a supper fixed by their daughter, Bev.

“We’ll wait till our 75th and have everyone together,” Francis said.

“You think it’ll be over with by then?” Anita said.