Merriam seeks information about names found in time capsule at old community center

The city of Merriam is seeking information about names found in a time capsule at the Irene B. French Community Center.

Denton Excavating crews stumbled upon the time capsule in the 1911 cornerstone when demolishing the old community center last month. Now, the city is looking for any information — interesting stories or living relatives — about the names of students and Merriam residents.

People with any information about the names should contact Karen Crane at kcrane@merriam.org. The names in question are as follows: