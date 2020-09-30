Briefly Noted: Wednesday marks last chance to participate in 2020 Census; Lenexa issuing bonds to cover costs for storm drainage projects

Wednesday marks last chance to participate in 2020 census

Today, September 30, is the final day to participate in the 2020 Census. People can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov and by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English). Earlier this month we reported that Johnson County boasted the highest self-response rate in Kansas.

As reported by The Beacon, Census results provide data that is used to determine federal spending on a state-by-state basis for dozens of critical community programs.

Lenexa issuing bonds to cover costs for multiple storm drainage projects

The Lenexa City Council on Sept. 15 voted 7-0 to approve the city’s issuance of up to $10 million of general obligation bonds to cover costs for multiple storm drainage projects across the city. Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent. The drainage work covers the following areas:

  • Scarborough Street near 87th Street Parkway and along Hampton Street
  • The Ashley Park area between Cottonwood Street and Pflumm Road
  • Oakhill area from 87th to 79th streets and between Lackman Road and Little Mill Creek

Fairway Pet of the Month program begins in October

The city of Fairway’s Pet of the Month program is set to begin in October.

The city will feature a pet that lives in Fairway each month, and the pet can choose one of the three options: a free half-day boarding at Hideaway Kennels Inc. (the program’s sponsor), waived dog licensing fee or a gift certificate to a Fairway business.

To sign pets up for the program, send an email to bsoeken@fairwaykansas.org or a direct message to the city on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The following information must be included in the email or message: the pet’s name, age, breed, favorite activities, a unique or fun fact and a clear, close-up photo.

