Briefly Noted: Wednesday marks last chance to participate in 2020 Census; Lenexa issuing bonds to cover costs for storm drainage projects

Wednesday marks last chance to participate in 2020 census

Today, September 30, is the final day to participate in the 2020 Census. People can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov and by phone at (844) 330-2020 (English). Earlier this month we reported that Johnson County boasted the highest self-response rate in Kansas.

As reported by The Beacon, Census results provide data that is used to determine federal spending on a state-by-state basis for dozens of critical community programs.

Lenexa issuing bonds to cover costs for multiple storm drainage projects

The Lenexa City Council on Sept. 15 voted 7-0 to approve the city’s issuance of up to $10 million of general obligation bonds to cover costs for multiple storm drainage projects across the city. Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent. The drainage work covers the following areas:

Scarborough Street near 87th Street Parkway and along Hampton Street

The Ashley Park area between Cottonwood Street and Pflumm Road

Oakhill area from 87th to 79th streets and between Lackman Road and Little Mill Creek