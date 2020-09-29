Police across JoCo search for stolen vehicle suspects who remain at large

An early morning search spanning several Johnson County cities for the suspects who allegedly stole a car ended in Overland Park with no arrests being made.

It started about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday when Gardner Police were called to the 500 block of East Acorn Street on a report of a 2009 Acura TL being stolen.

Sergeant Steve Benz of the Gardner Police Department says an officer saw the vehicle near 191st Street and Gardner Road.

Recorded radio traffic indicates a Gardner officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle there, but the driver refused to stop.

Sgt. Benz confirms the Gardner officer did not chase the car. It was last seen getting onto northbound I-35.

Search goes through Olathe, Lenexa

Olathe Police then attempted to stop the vehicle when it entered their city, but it again failed to yield. Officers, again, did not pursue it.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of the Lenexa Police Department confirms that Lenexa officers also attempted to stop the vehicle on northbound I-35 near I-435, but the driver did not stop.

“We threw stop sticks on northbound I-35 around 95th Street, successfully hitting three tires on the stolen vehicle,” Chavez said in an emailed response to questions. “The vehicle exited on 87th Street, and went east into Overland Park, where we discontinued.”

Car found in Overland Park

Officer John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department says officers found later the car abandoned near 87th and Melrose Streets.

Lenexa and Overland Park officers set a large perimeter in the area and searched with the assistance of K-9 units from the Roeland Park and Spring Hill police departments.

Officers called off their search around 3 a.m. after they were unable to locate any suspects.

Police are not sure how many people ran from the stolen car. The victim of the auto theft allegedly tried to interrupt the theft and chased the fleeing car on foot. That person reported that there were possibly two people in the car.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).