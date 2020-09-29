Briefly Noted: Mission bulky item pick-up lasts until Oct. 2; Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center reopens following COVID-19 closure

Mission bulky item pick-up lasts until Oct. 2

The city of Mission’s bulky item pick-up will last until Friday, Oct. 2.

Residents can set out three items on their regular pick-up day from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2. No electronics, construction materials or hazardous items will be accepted.

Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center reopens following COVID-19 closure

The Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center reopened on Sept. 21 after a six-month closure due to COVID-19.

Now, the facility is taking registrations for youth swim lessons to begin in late October. Physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented, according to a release.

The facility’s phased reopening plan calls for those inside to wear face masks unless they are in the pool, no spectators are allowed and there are limitations on the number of swimmers per lane.

A full plan can be found here. Specific group swim lesson information can be found here, and additional programming information can be found here.

Johnson County health department offering less painful COVID-19 testing

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is now offering a less intrusive, less painful process for COVID-19 testing. The new tests now only require a swab to enter less than an inch inside of the nose.

Getting tested for COVID-19 is quick, easy and painless. Free testing is available at our drive-thru clinic in Olathe, Monday-Friday. Evening appointments available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Schedule your test: https://t.co/xsZVVIbqPl pic.twitter.com/J63qUIZxf5 — JCDHE (@JOCOHealth) September 25, 2020

The free COVID-19 testing is available weekdays at the county health department’s drive-through clinic in Olathe. Scheduling an appointment can be done online.