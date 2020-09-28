Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming (virtual) events

During a typical fall semester, the JCCC calendar is full of enriching events, conferences and performances the entire community can enjoy. Things look a little different this year as many have transitioned to a virtual format, but we still have several can’t-miss events! Here’s what you have to look forward to:

DebateWatch 2020: Watch, Listen, Learn – Sept. 28 at 9:30 p.m.

Join JCCC for a virtual Debate Watch! Tune in to the first live debate between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden. A Zoom discussion will immediately follow with facilitators leading small groups in meaningful dialogue. Register now to receive the Zoom link.

Latinx Family Day/Dia en el colegio – Sept. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Learn about the many opportunities and resources available to JCCC’s Latinx students! This Zoom presentation will include information about enrollment, scholarships, online and on-campus resources, clubs and organizations and more. It will be available in both English and Spanish. The event is free and open to the public – register today!

Greater Kansas City Peacebuilding Conference – Sept. through Nov.

Building Peace through Social Justice is the theme for this year’s virtual Peacebuilding Conference.

Join us online Oct. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. to hear Tamanna Salikuddin, Director of South Asia Programs at the United States Institute of Peace, present Social Justice in South Asia: A Tradition of Resistance and Current Challenges.

The event wraps up in November and features several dynamic speakers such as Rev. Dr. Vernon P. Howard Jr., President, Southern Christian Leadership Conference-Greater Kansas City; Melissa Robinson, KCMO Councilwoman and President of Black Healthcare Coalition; and Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas. All sessions are free, open to the public and virtual. View conference details and register now!

Explore the World Series – Fall 2020

Wish you could travel around the world right now? You’re in luck! JCCC’s International Education Office is hosting the Explore the World: Fall 2020 Global Speaker Series. Get special insights on every corner of the globe without leaving your home.

This weekly event is free and open to the public. Lectures are Wednesdays at 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Speakers from around the world will discuss headlines from abroad, international careers and other topics.

Carlsen Center Presents: Ruel Joyce and Jazz Recital Series – Fall 2020

Now in its 32nd year, the Ruel Joyce and Jazz Recital Series features some of the most respected classical and jazz musicians in the Kansas City area. Broadcasts will air Mondays and Tuesdays at noon, and audiences can watch any time through December 2020!

Don’t Miss Out!

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or visit our events page to stay up to date on all upcoming events at JCCC!