Your Community: Events for writers

Writers inspire, challenge and connect us through carefully chosen words. These words bridge the connection between the writer and reader, creating an opportunity to bring us into the writer’s world or take us to another galaxy. Writers come from all corners of the globe and we’re thankful to have some great ones right here in our community. Having an outlet for them to share their work is important—after all without writers, there would be no readers!

Johnson County Library is proud to offer these opportunities for writers:

Writing Contest Winners Reading – Tuesday, October 20, the Connection writing contest winners Martha Gershun, Joel Holland, and Annie Newcomer will read their winning pieces and discuss inspiration and writing life (rescheduled from September 22).

Publishing Options and Opportunities – Wednesday, October 21, join Story Center Publication Manager Dave Burns as he discusses the pros and cons of the following publishing models: self-publishing, e-publishing, hybrid, independent, and traditional.

Writing Contests – Every month the Library hosts a new contest with prizes, including a $200 honorarium and an invitation to read at a Library event. One winner will be selected from submissions of poetry, short fiction, and essays.

JocoWrites Blog – Submit your response to the monthly or bi-monthly prompt on the JocoWrites blog. The September/October prompt: What does freedom mean to you? What does it mean in this country? What do you want to be free of or from?

2020 Writers Conference – November 12-15, this conference kicks off Thursday night with a discussion of the power of language featuring acclaimed poets Rudy Francisco, Randall Horton, and Megan Kaminski. Friday and Saturday will feature lectures and workshops on everything from starting a memoir to writing query letters. Sunday is designed for young writers grades 4-8, with time to explore the Idea Storm concept, learn how to create interesting characters, or explore the perspectives of animals.

elementia – Teen creators, submit to the literary arts magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. The theme for the next issue is bodies. Anyone with a body can relate, but everyone sees bodies differently. Give us the perceptions inside your skin, by way of your hands and heart. Original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations are accepted through February 1, 2021.

