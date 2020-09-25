SMSD News: District Food Services is providing meals for all students

The Shawnee Mission Food Services Department is serving free meals to all SMSD students. This includes all students enrolled in either the In-Person or Remote Learning models. Click here to see a video about the meals program.

Meals are funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of the Summer Meals Program extension. These free meals will continue as long as federal funding is available, with the potential to continue through December, 2020.

Nancy Coughenour, food services director, strongly encourages eligible families to continue to apply for free and reduced meals, in the event the federal program concludes early. This will guarantee they will continue to receive meals when the program ends, along with eligibility for additional supports and resources. The application is available by clicking here.

At a recent board of education meeting, Coughenour shared the early results of the meal program. On the first Friday of serving, the food services department served 3,281 students, providing seven breakfasts and seven lunches for each student, for a grand total of 45,934 meals distributed on Friday morning.

Some families shared with Coughenour that their children looked forward to the experience of picking up meals.

“We asked about it, and were told from several families, ‘Our kids wanted something normal this year, school lunch is normal, and we wanted to some see our lunch ladies and guys,’ and that made us very proud of the work we do,” Coughenour said.

Breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick up at all 47 Shawnee Mission schools. Here are the procedures for pickup:

Pick up is on Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m.

No advance ordering is needed. (An online digital ordering system has been disabled.)

Meals are available only for students enrolled in SMSD.

Students or families may pick up meals for all children in the family at the most convenient school location.

To obtain meals, please present student(s) ID number(s) at pick up and have this ready in advance. (Student ID numbers may be found in Skyward.)

Pick up will be just inside the doors of the school.

Please wear a mask and follow social distancing.

Menus are available on the district web page by clicking here, and are subject to change due to availability. All entrées and sides need to be taken home and refrigerated or frozen until ready to heat or consume.

Each breakfast meal includes fruit, grain, and milk. Each lunch meal includes a protein, fruit/vegetable, grain, and milk.

Meals are prepared by District Food Services staff, and distributed following food safety and sanitary practices. Please contact the Food Service office with questions at (913)993-9710 or foodservices@smsd.org.

As SMSD prepares for elementary students to move to the hybrid learning model, free breakfasts and lunches will continue to be available to all students (whether in person or learning remotely), for as long as the federal program continues.