Lenexa adopts public financing plan for Ridgeview Mining district; Shawnee hosts program on backyard chickens

Lenexa adopts sixth project plan for public financing of Ridgeview Mining district

The Lenexa City Council on Sept. 15 voted 6-0 to adopt a sixth project plan for public financing of the Ridgeview Mining TIF District.

Located at the northeast corner of Ridgeview Road and K-10 Highway, the project will become a mixed-use site comprising 80,000 square feet across eight buildings and will feature retail, restaurants, a convenience store and gas station and hotel.

Doug Robinson, the city’s chief financial officer, expects the TIF to generate about $11.9 million over the 20-year term. The tax increment financing agreement and subsequent development agreement indicate that the developer, Ten Ridge LLC, and the city of Lenexa will each receive 50% of TIF revenues. City staff estimate roughly $8 million in private reimbursable TIF expenses and $8 million in public reimbursable expenses.

Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent, and Councilmember Tom Nolte abstained from the vote, citing a conflict of interest.

Mission to host virtual public workshop related to comprehensive plan The city of Mission is hosting a virtual public workshop on its new comprehensive plan on Thursday, Oct. 1. Public participants can provide input on the city’s priorities, opportunities and areas of concern during the meeting. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., and instructions for accessing the meeting will be made available on the city’s website on Oct. 1. Contact Kaitlyn Service, the city’s planner, at kservice@missionks.org or at (913) 676-8366 for additional information.

Shawnee hosting program on backyard chickens

The Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a program on backyard chickens. Topics that will be covered include the basics of chicken behavior, feeding, coop needs and chicken health, among other topics.

City staff will also provide information regarding Shawnee backyard chicken ordinances. Space is limited, physical distancing is enforced and masks are required during the program. The cost is $13 per person and pre-registration is required.