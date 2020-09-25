JoCo Election Office expects 90% voter turnout for Nov. 3, with most ballots cast by mail

County election officials are adding secure drop boxes, polling places and an extra Saturday for advance voting, in anticipation of a record 90 percent turnout in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt told the Board of County Commissioners Thursday.

Schmidt told commissioners she expects more votes to be cast by mail than in person this year, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.

“I urge voters if they’re going to send that application in to send it now. Do not wait until the week before the election,” she said.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received by the county election office no later than Friday, Nov. 6, in order to be counted.

The Post’s Guide to Voting Here’s how to cast your vote in Johnson County for the 2020 general election, amid USPS controversies and COVID-19

To accommodate the expected high volume, Schmidt said the Kansas Secretary of State’s office is providing seven additional secure drop boxes – painted red, white and blue — to be located on the grounds of county library branches. Bi-partisan teams will empty those boxes several times a day after their expected opening Oct.17.

Ballots get mailed out Oct. 14. Schmidt said round-the-clock security cameras will be trained on the boxes as well.

Drop box locations are: Blue Valley Library and Central Resource Library in Overland Park, De Soto Library, Gardner Library, Shawnee Library, Spring Hill Library, the Johnson County Northeast offices in Mission and the Election Office in Olathe.

Confusion over voter application mailers

Meanwhile, Schmidt said there is still a lot of confusion and anxiety about applications for mail-in ballots that voters have been receiving over the past few weeks.

“We are processing trays and trays of applications returned to our office due to the mailing from the Center for Voter Information,” Schmidt said.

The Center is a national non-profit that sends out forms for voters to request mail-in ballots. When an addressee gets more than one of those mailings, they have sometimes mistakenly assumed they need to send more than one request form, Schmidt said. That’s resulted in a large volume of duplicate ballot requests, all of which take staff time to process and double check to ensure only one ballot goes out per voter.

It’s also led to suspicion. Because voters see that the return envelope for the ballot request has the county election office address, they assume her office is attempting to send multiple ballots to the same people, Schmidt said, and that can lead them to question whether her office is encouraging voter fraud.

“Rest assured, we only send one ballot to every voter,” she said, adding that voters should not send more than one request form. Mail-in ballots can be checked online, for any who may be worried that their request form wasn’t received.

Voters can confirm that their ballot has been mailed to them or that their completed ballot has been received and accepted by going here.

Expect lines on Election Day

To help handle the influx of in-person advance voting, Schmidt has set the first day as Oct. 17 – which gives voters three Saturdays to make it to advance voting polls instead of the usual two.

Kansas gives election officials authority to open advance voting as much as three weeks ahead, she said.

The number of advance voting places also has been expanded. Schmidt said she hopes the Indian Creek Library in Olathe will take some pressure off the Election Office advance voting site. The office is also close to securing polling sites at the vacant American Girl store in Oak Park Mall and at the Overland Park Convention Center, she said. Other advance sites are: Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center and Hilltop Conference Center in Overland Park, Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee, New Century Fieldhouse in Gardner, the northeast county offices in Mission and the Sunset county office building in Olathe.

The county’s voter registration rolls have grown by 100,000 since 2004, the last time Schmidt was commissioner. She estimated that roughly 136,000 of the more than 439,000 registered voters will come to the polls on Nov. 3.

People voting on Election Day should come expecting a line, Schmidt said. There will be 176 polling places, and some larger venues at auxiliary high school gyms will be used. Even so, voting and lines will take more space for social distancing, she said, adding that early voting is encouraged.

Some important voting dates