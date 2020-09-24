Fairway gears up for socially distanced 5K, along with concert by KC Symphony musicians

Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on fall events throughout Johnson County, there are two events heading to the Shawnee Indian Mission in the next couple of months.

Although Shawnee Indian Mission’s annual Fall Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic, the city of Fairway hosted a ‘Movies at the Mission’ event last month, where a socially-distanced crowd watched a movie projected onto a screen on the Mission’s lawn.

Now, the city is hosting a ‘Miles for the Mission’ virtual 5k run and walk in the month of November.

Additionally, on Oct. 8, a handful of musicians from the Kansas City Symphony will perform at the Mission for a free, outdoor concert. Fairway Parks and Recreation Director Brice Soeken said the city is working to stay engaged with Shawnee Indian Mission during the pandemic.

“We’re really trying to, obviously, keep involvement with the [Shawnee Indian] Mission, we’ve been looking at trying to do a 5k there for a long time,” Soeken said during last week’s city council meeting. “We might have some in-person things when we can do that again.”

Race details

Those interested can register Miles for the Mission event online here by Oct. 23 for a race packet complete with a medal, shirt and race bib. Registration will start off at $35 but increase up to $65 as the event approaches.

It won’t be like a traditional single-day road race.

Participants can run the 3.1 miles at any time — spread out between the dates of Nov. 9 and Nov. 30. The miles can be completed outdoors, indoors or even on a treadmill. Soeken said people can submit their times to be posted on the city’s website, but they are not required to as no prizes will be awarded since times can’t be verified.

Since there is no requirement to submit times, Soeken said he fully anticipates people registering for the marathon simply for the shirt, medal and race bib. The first 100 to register will receive race bags prior to the race dates, and participants will be encouraged to post photos of themselves running on social media with the hashtag #milesforthemission.

As for the KC Symphony concert on Oct. 8, social distancing will be enforced and masks are to be worn when walking to and from seats. The performance will be near the West Building on the corner of 53rd Street and Mission Road. Additional information about the concert can be found here.