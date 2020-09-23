Blue Valley schools returning some students to in-person learning starting Oct. 5; Rapid COVID-19 testing available at Oak Park Mall

Blue Valley schools returning some students to in-person learning starting Oct. 5

The Blue Valley School District announced on Tuesday that all students who registered for in-person learning will attend school in person at least two days a week starting Oct. 5.

Elementary students will begin in-person learning five days a week, while middle and high school students will begin the hybrid learning model. The change comes as Blue Valley’s COVID-19 trends move the school district into the yellow category of the Kansas Schools Gating Criteria.

District staff plans to continue watching and evaluating local transmission rates “and will make every effort to provide families a two-week advance notice if the learning mode will change,” Superintendent Tonya Merrigan noted in the announcement.

Rapid COVID-19 testing available at Oak Park Mall

Health Gauge, a Des Moines, Iowa-based company, brought rapid COVID-19 testing to the Kansas City metro area.

The rapid COVID-19 testing site is located at Oak Park Mall between JCPenney’s and Noodles Inc. Same-day appointments are available and results are provided in less than an hour, according to a press release.

There are no pre-qualifications or symptoms required for an appointment, and the test is 96.7% accurate, according to a release. The cost is $80 per test with an online payment. Appointments can be made online here.

Mission hosts diaper drive to support Happy Bottoms Organization

The city of Mission is hosting a diaper drive to support Kansas City-based Happy Bottoms Organization.

The drive is a celebration of diaper need awareness week. Diapers of any size and wipes can be dropped off at city hall or the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center to participate.

Join Mission’s City Administrator Laura Smith (with her new granddauther!) in a diaper drive for @happybottomsorg celebrating Diaper Need Awareness Week! Drop donations of diapers(any size) and wipes at City Hall or the Powell Community Center by September 30!” pic.twitter.com/pjohZQJq18 — City of Mission, KS (@CityofMissionKS) September 18, 2020

Johnson County’s Contain the Rain stormwater management funding available through October

Cities across Johnson County are still accepting stormwater projects from residents as part of the county’s Contain the Rain stormwater management program.

Residents interested in helping to control rain water on their property can participate in the Contain the Rain program. Some of those stormwater projects include installing a rain barrel, rain garden or native tree. Residents would have to fill out an application with their city. More details for the program are available through the county’s Contain the Rain website.

After a project is complete and the resident meets the individual city’s requirements for verification of the work, then they may submit their reimbursement request to their city. Each city will reimburse 50% of eligible expenses, according to Johnson County.

The Johnson County Stormwater Management Program allocated $90,000 for the Contain the Rain program in 2020. Funding comes from a 1/10th of one percent sales tax that is collected by Johnson County for stormwater management.

Heather Schmidt, water quality specialist with Johnson County, said the program assists cities with meeting state permit requirements to regulate stormwater quality.

Projects must be completed and documentation submitted by Oct. 31.