Two Roeland Park city employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Roeland Park city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

The positive cases were the first ones recorded by city staff since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. City Administrator Keith Moody said the city became aware of the positive cases last week and consulted with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment on the appropriate steps to take including quarantine and testing co-workers.

The two cases were connected to the city’s administrative department.

Other employees were told they should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms per JCDHE recommendations, Moody said. Information about the first positive cases was noted in city documents and reads as follows:

“Roeland Park experienced its first incidents of employees testing positive for COVID-19. Please continue to wear masks, wash hands, disinfect and maintain social distancing.”

Other Shawnee Mission cities have experienced positive cases including a staff member at the Lenexa Rec Center and Mission city staff members.