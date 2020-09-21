Updates from Johnson County Community College: College Now concurrent enrollment program for fall 2020

Local high school students can get a jumpstart on their educational goals through College Now at JCCC. This concurrent enrollment program gives students the chance to earn college credit while in high school.

The benefits speak for themselves:

Get a head start: Sophomores, juniors and seniors can get ahead—and stay ahead—by earning college credit while in high school.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors can get ahead—and stay ahead—by earning college credit while in high school. Experience college-level rigor: College Now classes are more advanced than high school curriculum, which will better prepare students academically for college.

College Now classes are more advanced than high school curriculum, which will better prepare students academically for college. Enjoy affordable tuition rates: We know students and their families have many financial obligations. College Now allows students to earn valuable credits at JCCC’s affordable tuition rates.

We know students and their families have many financial obligations. College Now allows students to earn valuable credits at JCCC’s affordable tuition rates. Receive top-notch teaching: The quality of instruction for a College Now class parallels that of on-campus or online classes at JCCC.

Nationally Recognized Instructors

The American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS) recently profiled Jeff Witters, an Olathe South High School science teacher and JCCC College Now instructor. The mission of AAAS is “to help ensure that all students receive a high-quality science education,” and Witters does just that in his classroom. He teaches College Biology and College/AP Environmental Science, as well as Field and Lab Biology.

An example of his dedication to his students and the environment, Witters and his Olathe South students rehabbed an abandoned greenhouse as a sustainability project a few years ago. “It is now the center of a campus farm used regularly by more than 150 students,” he said, “with over 700 square feet of growing beds, an orchard and a growing space inside heated with hot compost in the winter.”

The fall harvest yields enough to donate 15 to 25 bags of fresh veggies each week to students in need.

His wife, Lani Witters, is an Assistant Professor in Biology at JCCC. She leads classes like BIOL 127 General Zoology and BIOL 130 Environmental Science.

“Our students are lucky to have both of these effective and respected Environmental Science professors on our team,” said Deb Williams, Professor and Chair of Environmental Science at JCCC.

Get Started with College Now

Students should check their school’s College Now webpage or consult with their high school counselor for class schedules.

Have questions or want to learn more? Join us for a College Now Info Session, either in person or online, on Wednesday, Sep. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You will learn all about the enrollment process, important deadlines and how credits transfer to other institutions. In-person attendance is limited to 60 and only one parent or guardian per student is allowed. Register today!