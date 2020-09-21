Developer presents plans for former Sprint campus; Mission’s Andersen Park offers special hours for immuno-compromised kids

Developer presents preliminary plans for former Sprint headquarters

Occidental Management, a Wichita-based commercial real estate development firm, submitted a preliminary development plan for the former Sprint Corp. headquarters on Sept. 16 to the city of Overland Park.

The company purchased the 200-acre campus in July 2019 and is converting the site into a mixed-use space for residential, retail, restaurant and office uses.

The plans include use of the existing nearly 4 million square feet of Class A office space and an additional 2.7 million square feet of office, retail, restaurant and multi-family housing space throughout the site. The plans also call for a combination of naturescapes and outdoor experiences with urban design.

The development will continue the approval process through 2020 and the campus is expected to be renamed in 2021. Existing buildings are being leased and available for tour through Occidental Management.

Andersen Park in Mission offers 2 hours for immuno-compromised kids

Mission’s Andersen Park, 5930 W 61st St., is offering a safe hour at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for immuno-compromised and special needs children. Playground equipment at Andersen Park will be sanitized prior to these times.

Parks throughout Mission have reminders posted to remain socially distant and sanitize hands.

Supporters of law enforcement gather at Back the Blue Rally on Saturday

Supporters of law enforcement officers and agencies gathered at a Back the Blue Rally in Olathe on Saturday.

Dozens came together on the steps of the Johnson County Courthouse to participate in the rally led by Faith & Freedom Coalition.

Mission Police Department challenges Consolidated Fire District No. 2 to a peanut butter and jelly food drive

The Mission Police Department challenged the Consolidated Fire District No. 2 to a peanut butter and jelly food drive.

The agency with the least amount of donations has to wash either three patrol cars or a fire truck. Peanut butter and other non-perishables should be dropped off to either the police department at 6090 Woodson Drive or the fire department at 6400 Martway Street.

All non-perishables should be dropped off by 8 a.m. on Sept. 22.