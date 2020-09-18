Mission extends state of emergency disaster proclamation through Oct. 21

The Mission City Council Monday evening approved an extension of its state of emergency disaster proclamation through Oct. 21.

Why it matters: Mission is one of the only northeast Johnson County cities to continuously bring forward the extension of their state of emergency disaster proclamation to its city council. The city has been updating and extending its proclamation since it was first issued on March 13, when COVID-19 shutdowns across the Shawnee Mission area began.

The city’s state of emergency proclamation outlasts Kansas’, which is in effect until Oct. 15. Mission approved its proclamation through Oct. 21 to coincide with the regularly scheduled city council meeting.

The bigger picture: Mission intends to continue to extend its state of emergency disaster proclamation so long as it is pursuing reimbursement — whether through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or through CARES Act funding.

Thus far, Mission has been assigned roughly $300,000 or so of CARES Act funding from the county. Of that, around $22,000 has actually been reimbursed per the city’s phase one reimbursement request for funding spent on personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies from March to early August.

What’s next: The city council will discuss the state of emergency declaration once again at its regularly scheduled city council meeting next month, on Oct. 21.

Mission will present its wish list, requested by the county, of things the city would do moving forward to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at the Oct. 7 finance and administration committee meeting. Along with the wishlist, city staff will outline how it proposes spending the remaining approximately $280,000 CARES Act funding.