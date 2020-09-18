Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum endorses Barbara Bollier in Senate race; Mission to host sidewalk sale

Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum endorses Barbara Bollier in U.S. Senate race

Former U.S. Senator Nancy Kassebaum on Thursday endorsed Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate. Bollier, a Democrat, is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Kassebaum, a Republican politician who served from 1979 to 1997. The endorsement follows an announcement that 75 current and former Republican leaders across the state support Bollier in her bid for the seat.

“I’ve known Barbara for many years, and she has the character, know-how, and compassion to represent all communities in our state,” Kassebaum said. “I was proud to represent Kansans for 18 years in the Senate. Barbara shares my belief in working with members of both parties to solve problems and get things done. Barbara has a clear record of accomplishment for the people of Kansas, and she will work effectively at the national level on their behalf.”

Bollier said it is “an incredible honor” to have Kassebaum’s support.

“She has always been a role model for me, personally,” Bollier said. “She has advocated and advanced the interests of Kansans by working cooperatively to find solutions. Following her example, I will represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate as an independent voice of reason. I will work tirelessly to find bipartisan solutions to the economic, educational, and healthcare challenges that are confronting us.”

Kassebaum said bipartisanship and cooperation in the U.S. Senate are still possible, and she believes electing Bollier would be a “positive step towards making that happen.”

“We can count on her to seek solutions to the immediate challenges before us: addressing the tragic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, restoring sound budget practices, investing in public education, and advocating for strong economic partnerships, not harmful tariffs,” Kassebaum said.

Mission to host Johnson Drive Sidewalk Sale on Sept. 19

The city of Mission is hosting a Johnson Drive Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Musicians, pop-up vendors and The Kansas City Symphony will be in attendance along with local shops and restaurants. The city asks that participants practice social distancing and follow each storefront’s guidelines.