Shawnee will spend $216,000 to buy new tasers for police department

The Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to replace the taser equipment for the city’s police department.

The city will enter a five-year lease agreement with Axon for the purchase of 86 new X2 Tasers for the Shawnee Police Department. The upgrade will cost about $216,000.

Deputy Police Chief Ben Mendoza reported that the current tasers have reached the end of their useful life and are no longer supported by the manufacturer. After evaluating possible solutions to resolve concerns about the department’s current model of tasers, the Shawnee Police Department taser instructors, led by Sgt. Jon Pirie, agreed that a transition to the newer model of tasers would be the best decision.

Councilmember Eric Jenkins said he supports the purchase of new taser equipment, but he would also like for city staff to look into additional technology improvements in non-lethal types of equipment for police officers.

“I’d just like to have a little research done on that and see what’s out there, and see if there’s some stuff that would really be useful to our men and ladies in blue,” Jenkins said. “Maybe there’s a few things out there we could do that would enhance their abilities and move us in the right direction.

“Not against this particular one… but I would really like to see something presented to us on what’s the state of the art, and do we want to exercise the option to maybe move in the direction of some of these new state-of-the-art developments.”

The lease agreement includes an unlimited warranty for damage or malfunction, according to a city memo.

The city’s Public Safety Equipment Special Revenue Fund includes funds to support an annual lease payment over the next five years, beginning in 2020.