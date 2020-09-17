Roeland Park Police investigate multiple late night shootings

Roeland Park Police are investigating after someone fired shots at a driver near 48th Street and Roe Lane late Wednesday night.

Recorded radio traffic states that dispatchers received at least three 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area at around 11:20 p.m. Those callers reported hearing as many as ten gunshots.

Officers located a car with a shattered rear windshield at 47th Street and Delmar Street. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police located at least two casings on 48th Street just east of Roe Lane and at least one additional casing on 47th Street east of Roe Lane.

No suspect information has been released.

A Crime Scene Technician from the Johnson County Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with documenting and gathering evidence.

Officers reopened all roads in the area to traffic before 1:30 a.m.

Then, at about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to The Boulevard Apartments in the 4800 block of Skyline Drive after officers heard gunshots.

No injuries were reported in that shooting. Officers found one parked vehicle that was damaged by gunfire. No other details were immediately available on this incident.

Check back with this report for updates on both incidents.