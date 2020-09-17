Lenexa to issue up to $3 million in bonds for next phase of Sonoma Plaza development

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to issue up to $3 million in industrial revenue bonds to finance construction costs for another leg of Sonoma Plaza.

Located on West 87th Street Parkway east of I-435, the new retail center is bringing Red Door Grill among a slate of other restaurants and retail shops to the site. Plans for the site include a mixed-used facility of about 8,900 square feet at the southeast corner of Maurer Road and 88th Street.

Oddo Development, the developer of Sonoma Plaza in Lenexa, last year confirmed additional business tenants besides Red Door Grill, including Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks and Chipotle. This will be Red Door Grill’s third restaurant to open in Johnson County.

Culver’s and McKeever’s Market & Eatery are already open for business at the new retail center.

The bonds for this leg of the project have been used to obtain the sales tax exemption on construction materials and are expected to close by the end of September.

Mayor Mike Boehm recused himself from voting and discussions, citing a conflict of interest.