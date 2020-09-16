Shawnee Mission offering free weekly meals for all students

All Shawnee Mission students are now eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch each week from the school district.

The district is receiving meal funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer meals program extension, which is expected to fund the program through the end of December 2020, Chief Communications Officer David Smith said. Still, the district encourages families to apply for free and reduced meals in case funding becomes unavailable.

Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at any of the Shawnee Mission schools on Friday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Shawnee Mission distributed more than 45,000 meals to 3,281 students on the first day of the program, Sept. 11, Smith said.

Below are the details on how students can receive free meals, 14 of which will be provided to students while remote learning is underway (seven breakfasts and seven lunches):

Students or families can pick meals up for all students at the most convenient school location.

No advance ordering is necessary.

The program is only for Shawnee Mission enrolled students.

Student identification numbers must be presented at pick up and ready in advance. Numbers can be found in Skyward.

Pick-up will occur directly inside the school doors.

The district asks participants to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

When the district can move to the hybrid model, students will get in-person meals free of charge during the two days they’re in school and can continue to pick-up free meals on Friday mornings for the rest of the week. Menus are available online here, and each breakfast contains a fruit, grain and milk while each lunch contains a protein, fruit or vegetable, a grain and milk.

Additional questions can be directed to the District Food Services staff at foodservices@smsd.org or (913) 993-9710. The application for free or reduced lunch can be found here.