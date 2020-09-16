Schedule set for Shawnee Mission Post’s candidate forums this fall

As we’ve done in previous election cycles, the Shawnee Mission Post this fall is hosting a series of candidate forums for political races in Johnson County, and the schedule has now been set.

Things will look a bit different this year with the COVID-19 pandemic still putting limits on large gatherings. Unfortunately, we won’t be inviting readers to join us in person. Instead, we plan to bring candidates in each race together for up to an hour at a time (remaining socially distanced, of course) and livestream the resulting forums on our Facebook page.

On Tuesday, we also published the written questionnaires we’ll be sending candidates, which were generated from Post readers’ priorities. We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to the questionnaires starting Oct. 12.

Check those out and mark your calendars for the forums as well to make sure you’re informed on the races that will impact your area of northern Johnson County.

If you miss a forum live, you will be able to come back to watch an archived version on our Facebook page.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Shawnee and Lenexa area Kansas Senate Districts

5:30 p.m.: KS Senate District 10, Mike Thompson (Republican) and Lindsey Constance (Democratic)

6:30 p.m.: KS Senate District 21, Tom Bickimer (Republican) and Dinah Sykes (Democratic)

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Johnson County District Attorney; Kansas State Board of Education District 2; Board of County Commissioners District 2

5:15 p.m.: JoCo District Attorney, Steve Howe and Zach Thomas

6:15 p.m.: State Board of Education, District 1, Benjamin Hodge and Melanie Haas

7 p.m.: Board of County Commissioners, District 2 Jeff Meyers and Rob Patterson

Thursday, Oct. 1: Shawnee area Kansas House Districts

5:15 p.m.: KS House District 17, Jo Ella Hoye (Democratic), Michael Kerner (Libertarian) and Kristine Sapp (Republican)

6:15 p.m.: KS House District 18, Cathy Gordon (Republican) and Cindy Neighbor (Democratic)

7 p.m.: KS House District 39, Les Lampe (Democratic) and Owen Donohoe (Republican)

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Lenexa area Kansas House Districts

5 p.m.: KS House District 14, Angela Schweller (Democratic) and Charlotte Esau (Republican)

5:45 p.m.: KS House District 16, Rashard Young (Republican) and Linda Featherston (Democratic)

6:30 p.m.: KS House District 23, Matthew Clark (Libertarian), Susan Ruiz (Democratic) and Jeff Shull (Republican)

7:15 p.m.: KS House District 30 Laura Williams (Republican) and Brandon Woodard (Democratic)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Northeast Johnson County area Kansas Senate Districts

5:30 p.m.: KS Senate District 6, Pat Pettey (Democratic) and Diana Whittington (Republican)

6:30 p.m.: KS Senate District 7, Ethan Corson (Democratic) and Laura McConwell (Republican)

Thursday, Oct. 8: I-435 corridor area Kansas Senate Districts

5:30 p.m.: KS Senate District 8, James Todd (Republican) and Cindy Holscher (Democratic)

6:30 p.m.: KS Senate District 11, Joy Koesten (Democratic) and Kellie Warren (Republican)

Tuesday, Oct. 13: northeast Johnson County area Kansas House Districts