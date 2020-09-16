Lenexa fishing derby runs through September; Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition sharing info on breastfeeding during pandemic

Lenexa fishing derby runs through end of September

The city of Lenexa’s fall fishing derby runs through the end of September. Participants can register at lenexa.com/fishingderby and fish at any of the city’s parks.

Hooked on fishing? So are we! 🎣 We welcome all ages to participate in an on-your-own fishing derby this fall — from Tuesday, Sept. 1–Wednesday, Sept. 30. You will have a full month to visit multiple Lenexa parks & try out different fishing spots. ➡️ https://t.co/PGNRy6D1Lp pic.twitter.com/186DE3VU5P — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) July 31, 2020

The following parks are open for the fishing derby:

Lake Lenexa

Mize Lake

Central Green Park

Craig Crossing Park

Hidden Woods Park

Rose’s Pond

Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition sharing info on breastfeeding during COVID-19 pandemic

The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition is hosting a presentation on COVID-19 that will include evidence for transmission of the virus from mother to infant, and the presence of the virus and antibodies in human milk.

@ksbreatfeeding is hosting a presentation on #COVID19 that will include evidence for transmission of the virus from mother to infant, and the presence of the virus and antibodies in human milk. Join here: https://t.co/QjykEqKRs4 or call (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 328-090-293 pic.twitter.com/LlrP80JNk7 — JCDHE (@JOCOHealth) September 14, 2020

The presentation can be access at this link or by calling (571) 317-3122. The access code is 328-090-293.

JoCo motor vehicle Olathe, Mission offices to close on Mondays

The Johnson County Department of Motor Vehicles Olathe and Mission offices will be closed on Mondays.

The change began Sept. 14 in an attempt to give staff additional time to process drop-off titles that began as a result of COVID-19. More than 13,000 titpel applications have been dropped off since April 2020, according to a press release.

Since the offices were closed for 33 days during the spring, there is a backlog of title applications and staff has been working overtime and on weekends to process it, according to the release. Staff will be available by phone or email on Mondays to support residents.

3rd District candidate Amanda Adkins faces FEC complaint related to 2019 fundraising

Amanda Adkins, Republican candidate for the Third Congressional District, faces an complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that she skirted campaign finance rules in 2019.

A former Kansas Democratic official filed the complaint, according to a report from The Kansas City Star.

Adkins is a Cerner executive challenging Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in the November general election. Adkins raised more than $150,000 before filing a statement of candidacy with the FEC in August 2019.

Federal campaign finance rules require candidates to file paperwork with the FEC after raising or expending at least $5,000. [Kansas Republican Amanda Adkins faces FEC complaint related to 2019 fundraising — The Kansas City Star]