Lenexa eligible to receive nearly $1.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funds

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve a resolution allowing the city to receive nearly $1.7 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The funds come from the CARES Act and will be allocated through Johnson County’s relief grant program, which has received $124 million in coronavirus relief funds overall. Lenexa’s total possible eligible amount — $1,698,525.89 — is based on the city’s population size.

The council asked for some clarification on the item but voted 7-0 to approve the resolution. Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent.

The funds for Lenexa serve as reimbursement of expenses incurred by the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as potential additional expenses the city anticipates through the rest of 2020. Doug Robinson, Lenexa’s chief financial officer, said the city must submit documentation of actual costs to Johnson County to review, confirm eligibility and administer reimbursement.

City staff noted that, at this point, Lenexa has identified $489,000 in potential expenses to be reimbursed by the county.

Of that amount, $255,000 are pending purchases that have been authorized by Johnson County. They include:

facility purchases for social distancing, such as barriers and installation of a door on the second floor of city hall

temperature scanners, disinfecting cabinets and other disinfecting equipment

portable air scrubbers, wipes and hand sanitizer.

Lenexa has already been reimbursed for about $74,000 in expenses, according to a city memo. Robinson said those funds were used to purchase personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, as well as thermometers, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and sneeze guards.

Lenexa has also requested authorization from Johnson County to purchase roughly $160,000 in computer equipment and software for city employees to work remotely. Robinson said the city plans to move forward with these purchases after receiving approval from the county.

City Manager Beccy Yoccham told the city council that city staff is waiting for further clarification from the federal government on whether Lenexa can use any of its remaining allocation — roughly $1.2 million — to cover payroll expenses for employees responding to COVID-19 related incidents and employee leave time incurred due to the pandemic.