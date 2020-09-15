Urban Table space in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square could soon be sold to make way for new restaurant

A new restaurant appears to be on the horizon for Prairie Village’s Corinth Square, in the space occupied up until recently by Urban Table.

Viva Italia! LLC hopes to assume Urban Table’s lease at 8232 Mission Road, though the final sale is still currently pending. Jill Olsen, the attorney representing Viva Italia! said, to her knowledge, the plan is to own and operate a restaurant out of the Corinth Square location.

Urban Table recently closed due to coronavirus-related impacts, according to a letter posted on the restaurant’s front door. In the letter, Alan Gaylin, owner and CEO of Kansas City restaurant group Bread & Butter Concepts, which ran Urban Table, urged his patrons to support local businesses during the pandemic.

“COVID continues to take its toll on small local restaurants, so please support family owned places like ours,” Gaylin said in the letter.

Olsen said Viva Italia! is set to pay more than $63,000 to Urban Table’s landlord to fix all pre- and post-petition lease defaults. Olsen said to her knowledge the sale documents are still circulating and there is no confirmation of a final sale yet.

This story will be updated as the Post learns more.