Two men injured in I-35 rollover crash Monday evening

Two men were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 35 near Interstate 435 shortly after 6:15 Monday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2005 Ford Explorer was northbound on I-35 in one of the center lanes when the driver made a sudden lane change, lost control, and hit a signpost, causing the SUV to roll. The SUV came to a stop on its roof in the grassy area between the northbound lanes of I-35 and the ramp to eastbound I-435.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the driver of the SUV was ejected during the rollover. Troopers have identified him as a 19-year-old resident of Independence, Missouri. Johnson County Med-Act transported him to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger of the SUV, identified as a 20-year-old Independence, Missouri resident, was also transported by Johnson County Med-Act. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Troopers say neither man was wearing a seatbelt, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.