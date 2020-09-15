Dental staff show kindness to girl with broken tooth from Shawnee attack; Johnson Dr. construction delays in Merriam through Sept. 21

Dental staff showers kindness on 11-year-old girl with broken tooth from attack in Shawnee

After reading news reports of a Shawnee boy’s suspected racially motivated attack on 11-year-old Nevaeh Thomas, the staff at Adventure Dental in Kansas City, Kansas, decided they had to do something extra special to show the girl kindness and care.

Nevaeh needed to have a broken tooth fixed after the attack, so when she came in for an appointment on Friday, the Adventure Dental office gave “sprung into action making a plan to roll out the red carpet for her in hopes of easing some of the pain that she has endured,” according to a press release.

“We had all seen Neveah’s story on the news and we knew we had to do something to help her heal and restore her faith in the good in people.” said Tanya Ahrens, practice leader at Adventure Dental and Vision in Kansas City. “No child should have to suffer this kind of trauma. We wanted her know that the world is filled with people who care about her.”

The dental staff presented Nevaeh with an Honorary Hero award in recognition of her strength and bravery. They also gave her a superhero certificate and a bag of goodies including a stuffed animal, superhero cape and other treats. The teammates were all wearing t-shirts that said “Stop The Hate #NevaehStrong” made for the occasion and presented one to Neveah and her mother as well.

“This is a painful time for our country, but the love and compassion that this team showed Nevaeh is a story that should be shared with our community,” said Lisa McAlister, a spokesperson for the company. “It is in our power everyday to lift those around us, and at Adventure we know that it is our responsibility to do everything we can to care for the children that come through our doors with extra tenderness. Especially now.”

Johnson Drive construction delays in Merriam to last through Sept. 21

Delays from the construction of the resurfacing of Johnson Drive between Mackey Street and Kessler lane is expected to last through Sept. 21.

Crews began the resurfacing work on Sept. 13, and drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and delays until the beginning of next week.

Overland Park seeking public input on trail near 91st Street

Overland Park is seeking public input on improvements for the bike/pedestrian trail along 91st Street. A citizen comment form can be filled out here.

Crews are building the trail as part of the Overland Park Greenway Linkages Plan. The plan is intended to guide the development of an extensive system of linear open spaces that link public parks and recreation facilities with places like schools, residences, churches and libraries.

Roeland Park to look into scope of work for entryway signs with Dimensional Innovations

The city of Roeland Park last week came to a consensus to move forward with Dimensional Innovations to determine the scope of work for three city entryway signs.

The three signs will be placed as follows: one at the north entrance to the city, where Roe Boulevard meets 18th Street Expressway, and two at the south end of the city. The two at the south end will be placed at the northeast and northwest corners of Roe Avenue and Johnson Drive.