Gov. Laura Kelly, legislators extend COVID-19 emergency declaration; Sen. Julia Lynn removed from Nov. ballot; Fairway to begin road work

Gov. Laura Kelly, legislators extending COVID-19 emergency declaration

Gov. Laura Kelly and the eight legislators on the State Finance Council agreed on Friday to adopt a 30-day extension of the COVID-19 state disaster declaration. The declaration includes a clause declaring that the governor has no intention to close businesses again.

The meeting was “unusually combative” last week, according to news reports, as House and Senate legislative leadership and Kelly debated for three hours on whether to include the clause related to business closures. The six Republican members on the council insisted the governor include in the declaration assurances that the executive branch wouldn’t again shutter businesses in response to future spread of COVID-19. Initially, the governor pushed back against inclusion of such a pledge. Eventually, the council agreed to include the amendment that said it wasn’t the governor’s intent to lock down businesses.

Since March, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 511 Kansans, an increase of 16 since Wednesday. [Gov. Laura Kelly, legislators agree on extension of COVID-19 emergency declaration — Kansas Reflector]

Judge orders removal of Sen. Julia Lynn of Olathe from November ballot

A Shawnee County judge on Friday ordered the Kansas Secretary of State’s office to remove Sen. Julia Lynn, a 15-year veteran of the Kansas Senate, from November’s ballot.

Lynn, an Olathe Republican who has served since 2005, said in a recent petition that she submitted paperwork on Sept. 1 to have her name removed from the ballot, citing her sister’s medical hardship. The documents included a note from an Olathe neurologist determining that Lynn’s sister required continuous care and oversight of her medical and financial affairs.

Sept. 1 is Kansas’ deadline for candidates to withdraw from races. [Judge orders Kansas Secretary of State to remove Julia Lynn from November ballot — The Kansas City Star]

JoCo microtransit service expands to Wyandotte County line beginning Sept. 14

Johnson County’s microtransit service area as of Sept. 14 is expanding to include new destinations such as the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, the new county courthouse and Merriam Town Center.

The service area now encompasses the county’s northern border to the Wyandotte County Line along Shawnee Mission Parkway. Additionally, the area now covers downtown Olathe after a southwest corner expansion.

Josh Powers, the county’s business liaison, said the expansion equals better access to important and existing county services, as well as additional transfer locations.

“By increasing the reach of the microtransit pilot program, we will continue to study how to deliver efficient mobility service through a balanced, regionally coordinated transit system,” Powers said in a press release.

Microtranist is limited to two riders at a time to accommodate physical distancing amid COVID-19, and masks are required to ride. Details on how to use the microtransit service and a service area map can be found online here.

Fairway to begin road work on Eastvale Drive between Mission Road, Cherokee Drive

The city of Fairway will begin road construction on Eastvale Drive between Mission Road and Cherokee Drive the week of Sept. 14.

Contractors will begin with spot and curb repair and move onto a mill and overlay. Concrete work is anticipated to take one to two weeks, and paving is expected to take one to two days, weather permitting for both.

Street and driveway access will be limited at times during the construction, but residents should receive a notice 48 hours prior to construction. The notice should include an estimated construction timeline and the contractor’s contact information.

Additional questions or concerns can be directed to Fairway Public Works at (913) 722-2822.

Roeland Park to host virtual business network event Sept. 14

The city of Roeland Park is hosting a virtual business network event at 12 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Topics to be discussed during the event include the city’s special infrastructure sales tax ballot initiative, updates on Roe 2020 and COVID-19 relief. A link, found here, can be used to attend the meeting.