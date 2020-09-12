Your Community: New curbside holds pickup service launches

When Johnson County Library’s Reopening Committee began planning for the end of stay at home orders, opening the three existing drive-thru locations for contactless holds pickup was a logical first step in getting physical materials back into the hands of the community. Located at Blue Valley Library in Overland Park, Lenexa City Center Library in Lenexa, and Monticello Library in western Shawnee, all three drive-thru windows saw record-breaking traffic when they reopened to the public at the end of May 2020. In one incredible example, the previous one day record for returns at Blue Valley was 19 bins of returned materials. On day one of reopening, patrons returned 53 bins (approximately 8,000 items)!

Though patrons were able to begin picking up their holds and utilize limited services inside all 14 branches by mid-June, the Library recognized there was still a demand for a contactless pickup option in other parts of Johnson County. Chosen due to their large number of holds in proportion to the size of the Library, the Leawood Pioneer Library launched a pilot Curbside Holds Pickup program in July. After gathering feedback from a user survey, Gardner and Cedar Roe Libraries launched Curbside Holds Pickup service at the end of August.

With Johnson County Library’s three drive-thru windows available at Blue Valley, Lenexa City Center and Monticello branches, the addition of curbside service at Cedar Roe, Gardner and Leawood Pioneer allows for a contactless holds pickup option in all quadrants of Johnson County. Megan Clark, the assistant branch manager at Cedar Roe, was part of the Library team formed to implement the service. “We have heard from our patrons and are excited to meet the need for contactless service in the northeast and southwest parts of the County,” she shared. “Staff are predicting this service will grow in popularity because of how easy it is to use.”

Modeled after the Olathe Public Library’s curbside pickup program, patrons pull into a designated Curbside Pickup parking stall and text HOLD to the phone number on the sign. A staff member will locate the item(s) on the branch’s hold shelf, check it out to the provided Library card number, and bring it out to the vehicle. Hours for Curbside Holds Pickup follow branch hours of operation, but the service ends 15 minutes prior to the close of the building at all three locations.

While visitors are always welcome to go into the branches to pick up their holds, browse the shelves, or use public computers, Johnson County Library anticipates continuing Curbside Holds Pickup service well into the future thanks to positive initial feedback from patrons. “Loved having this service available! It was very efficient, and made me feel safer,” shared one user. The service especially receives high marks from patrons with mobility issues and families with small children.

This new service aims to bring additional convenience to your Library experience. Providing access to ideas, information and experiences is written into Johnson County Library’s mission statement and Curbside Holds Pickup is designed to bring value to your Library experience and enrich your life. Whether in a branch or in your car, the Library has you covered. Checkout the Curbside FAQ for more information.

