Switzer Senior Villas nears opening date, expects full occupancy by end of October

A Merriam senior housing development is nearing its opening date after more than a year of planning and construction.

The Switzer Senior Villas at 7115 Switzer Road, approved by the Merriam City Council in April 2019, anticipates being fully occupied by the end of October, said regional property management specialist Carri Eisenhauer. Eisenhauer, who works for the senior villas management company Wilhoit Properties, said the company is passionate about helping seniors who live on Social Security or disability find affordable housing.

“The seniors we find and we help are seniors that come from all walks of life,” Eisenhauer said. “We have people who are living in conditions that are appalling, and it’s frustrating on our side to see seniors who have worked their entire life and then literally have no place to go and nothing to show because they’re living off Social Security.”

Switzer Senior Villas are part of the Internal Revenue Service tax credit program Section 2, which offers reduced rent rates and imposes income limits, Eisenhauer said. The development features 24 two-bedroom villas and 20 one-bedroom villas, with the following amenities, she said:

Laminate floors

High-end appliances

Washer and dryer

Fitness and computer center

An on-site manager

Eisenhauer said people will begin moving in September, and the fully-leased development will have all residents moved in by the end of October. Despite the difficulties she’s seen regarding leasing nationwide amid COVID-19, Eisenhauer said there’s an apparent need for senior housing considering the Switzer Senior Villas are fully-leased.

“I travel from place to place and work with the lease ups, and it’s definitely not just [difficult at the Switzer Senior Villas], but everywhere with seniors because they are more of a targeted, at-risk group,” Eisenhauer said. “It has been difficult, but the need is still so great for senior housing.”