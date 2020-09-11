Schools

Several Shawnee Mission area students among 2021 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

  Juliana Garcia 

Per a National Merit Scholarship Coalition announcment, 19 Shawnee Mission area students are 2021 semi finalists — five of whom attend Shawnee Mission East. The students are now in competition for more than 7,500 scholarships. File photo.

The National Merit Scholarship Coalition Wednesday announced 16,000 semi finalists — 19 of whom are Shawnee Mission high schoolers —  will compete for more than 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million.

More than 1.5 million high school juniors nationwide applied for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. To become a finalist, students must submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay, have an outstanding academic record and be recommended by a high school official.

About 15,000 will become finalists come February 2021, and all scholarship winners will be chosen from the pool of finalists. There are 2,500 state-representational scholarships, around 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarships and approximately 4,100 college-sponsored scholarships.

Below are the Shawnee Mission area students who are in the running to become 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalists:

  • Charles B. Horner, Shawnee Mission South
  • John J. Seltzer, SM South
  • Zachary D. Wallenburg, Shawnee Mission West
  • Emma M. Worthington, SM West
  • Sullivan Goettsch, Shawnee Mission East
  • Mazy L. Heim, SM East
  • Emilie Liljegren, SM East
  • Alexander J. Miller, SM East
  • Grace G. Strongman, SM East
  • Jesse D. Debok, Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • Gentry Gardner, SM Northwest
  • Michael Kouri, SM Northwest
  • Elizabeth Kuffour, SM Northwest
  • Elizabeth A. Schottler, De Soto High School
  • Abigail L. Yarbrough, De Soto
  • Hayden D. Clements, Bishop Miege High School
  • Erin M. Garr, Bishop Miege
  • Charles Hill, Bishop Miege
  • Aidan S. Oblepias, Bishop Miege