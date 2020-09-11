Several Shawnee Mission area students among 2021 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Coalition Wednesday announced 16,000 semi finalists — 19 of whom are Shawnee Mission high schoolers — will compete for more than 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million.

More than 1.5 million high school juniors nationwide applied for the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. To become a finalist, students must submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay, have an outstanding academic record and be recommended by a high school official.

About 15,000 will become finalists come February 2021, and all scholarship winners will be chosen from the pool of finalists. There are 2,500 state-representational scholarships, around 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarships and approximately 4,100 college-sponsored scholarships.

Below are the Shawnee Mission area students who are in the running to become 2021 National Merit Scholarship finalists: