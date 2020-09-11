Gov. Kelly, Rep. Davids push for emergency relief for Kansans; State Finance Council to vote on statewide emergency disaster declaration

Gov. Laura Kelly, Rep. Sharice Davids push for emergency relief for Kansans

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Rep. Sharice Davids of the Third Congressional District are both pushing for emergency relief for Kansas.

Kelly testified before the House Financial Services Committee on the need for federal relief for the Kansas state budget. Following the governor’s testimony, Davids released a statement thanking the governor for “advocating on behalf of the needs of all Kansans today.”

“It’s clear that Kansas needs emergency relief to avoid severe cuts to our public schools, roads, fire departments, public health agencies, and other essential services Kansans depend on,” Davids said. “That would hurt our economy even more and make the damage last longer.”

Davids noted that Kansans “have been down this road before,” after former Gov. Sam Brownback made significant state budget cuts during his time in office.

“This is a national emergency and it requires a national solution – states and local governments can’t be expected to address these challenges on their own,” Davids said, noting that she will continue to push Congress and the Trump Administration to pass another coronavirus relief bill that provides aid to state and local governments. “That legislation also needs to include support for workers and small businesses, widespread and rapid testing, and personal protective equipment so we can control this virus to save lives and save our economy. Other nations around the globe have done a much better job of controlling this virus – and we should expect nothing less from ours.”

Kansas State Finance Council to vote on statewide emergency disaster declaration Sept. 11

The Kansas State Finance Council is meeting Sept. 11 to either accept or deny Gov. Laura Kelly’s request for an extension to the statewide emergency disaster declaration.

The current declaration is set to expire on Sept. 15 if the council doesn’t accept Kelly’s request, Topeka TV station WIBW reports. Kelly recently sent a letter to the council urging an extension, “which provides community-based testing, enables businesses to stay open and prepares communities for future outbreaks,” WIBW reports.

Additionally, Kelly testified to Congress Thursday regarding the importance of COVID-19 financial assistance, WIBW reports. Kelly said Kansans won’t be able to access COVID-19 resources if an extension is not granted, WIBW reports. [Gov. Kelly urges State Finance Council to extend state disaster declaration — WIBW]

Overland Park Arboretum fall bulb sale lasts until Sept. 15

The Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens fall bulb sale is currently underway.

For early October pickup, those interested should place their bulb orders by Sept. 15. A link to the bulb sale can be found here.

Roeland Park to host permit-free garage sale weekend Sept. 10 to Sept. 13

The city of Roeland Park is hosting a permit-free garage sale from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.

Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands frequently. Those who are sick, have been exposed to COVID-19 or are having COVID-19 symptoms should stay home or not host a sale.

Garage sale hosts are encouraged to follow the following safety tips:

Place tables or chairs six feet apart and create a payment line that allows social distancing.

Space out merchandise so it can be seen without rummaging through it.

Clean all merchandise with disinfectant before its placed for sale

Have hand sanitizer readily available.

Have touchless payment options through PayPal, Venmo, or consider a cash box for exact change.

A full list of safety tips can be found online here.