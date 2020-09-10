Kansas Health Dept. lists 10 Johnson County long-term care facilities connected to COVID-19 outbreaks

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday released a list of places with COVID-19 outbreaks statewide.
KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said during a Wednesday press briefing forecasts show there will be a significant increase in case numbers with schools and universities reopening and fall and winter on their way. Publicly naming places with COVID-19 clusters intends to serve two purposes, he said: transparency and allowing Kansans to make informed decisions.
“If an individual sees that locations that they regularly visit are on the cluster list, they will have a better sense of how they are increasing their own personal risk and perhaps make some individual decisions to reduce the spread of the disease,” Norman said.
Kansas has just under 50,000 confirmed cases and almost 500 statewide COVID-19 deaths, according to KDHE data. Places connected to five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases are named, although private businesses will not be publicly named unless they are connected to 20 or more cases.
Below are the Johnson County long-term care facilities on KDHE’s COVID-19 outbreak list. No other place types were found on the list.
- AdventHealth Care Center at 6501 W. 75th Street is connected to 23 cases.
- Delmar Gardens of Overland Park at 12100 W. 109th Street is connected to 52 cases.
- Evergreen Community of Johnson County at 11875 S. Sunset Drive is connected to 14 cases.
- Homestead of Overland Park at 11701 Nieman Road is connected to eight cases.
- Nottingham Health and Rehabilitation at 14200 W. 134th Place is connected to five cases.
- Stratford Commons Memory Care Community at 12340 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, is connected to 24 cases.
- Lakeview Village at 9100 Park Street is connected to 11 cases.
- Mission Chateau Senior Living at 4100 W. 85th Street is connected to seven cases.
- Sunrise of Leawood at 1161 Granada Street is connected to seven cases.
- Shawnee Gardens Healthcare and Rehabilitation at 6416 Long Street is connected to 19 cases.
