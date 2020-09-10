Kansas Health Dept. lists 10 Johnson County long-term care facilities connected to COVID-19 outbreaks

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday released a list of places with COVID-19 outbreaks statewide.

KDHE Secretary Lee Norman said during a Wednesday press briefing forecasts show there will be a significant increase in case numbers with schools and universities reopening and fall and winter on their way. Publicly naming places with COVID-19 clusters intends to serve two purposes, he said: transparency and allowing Kansans to make informed decisions.

“If an individual sees that locations that they regularly visit are on the cluster list, they will have a better sense of how they are increasing their own personal risk and perhaps make some individual decisions to reduce the spread of the disease,” Norman said.

Kansas has just under 50,000 confirmed cases and almost 500 statewide COVID-19 deaths, according to KDHE data. Places connected to five or more confirmed COVID-19 cases are named, although private businesses will not be publicly named unless they are connected to 20 or more cases.

Below are the Johnson County long-term care facilities on KDHE’s COVID-19 outbreak list. No other place types were found on the list.