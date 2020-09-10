Kansans attending Thursday’s Chiefs game will not have to quarantine, following change to state health recommendations

Kansas City Chiefs fans from Johnson County traveling across State Line Thursday to attend the NFL season opener at Arrowhead Stadium will not have to quarantine when they return home, according to updated recommendations released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Previously, KDHE had recommended that Kansas residents who attend an out-of-state mass gathering of 500 or more individuals quarantine for 14 days. Since Arrowhead Stadium is located in Kansas City, Missouri, tonight’s game between the Chiefs and Houston Texans would have qualified.

But on Thursday morning, KDHE updated that recommendation that quarantining was not warranted afterwards with the caveat that individuals wear masks and maintain social distancing during the event.

“Those who do not wear masks or who do not maintain social distancing, as well as anyone notified by public health they are a close contact, still are mandated to quarantine,” KDHE’s release said.

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment public information officer Barb Mitchell said JCDHE would reinforce the state’s recommendations.

The Chiefs released its plans for allowing fans to attend games at Arrowhead Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan allows a maximum of 16,000 fans, putting the stadium at 22% capacity.

The guidelines and safety protocols for fans attending Arrowhead Stadium were established in consultation with the University of Kansas Health System and also got the green light from Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCMO Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and the city’s EMS Medical Director, Dr. Erica Carney.

Arrowhead Stadium has added enhanced cleaning and sanitization methods, staff health screenings with temperature checks, modification of high traffic areas to allow for social distancing and limited contactless concession options.

If fans wish to tailgate prior to the game, they are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing and tailgate with their ticketed party or “pod.”