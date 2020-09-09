Merriam police arrest burglary suspects after three-hour search near Johnson Drive

Merriam police officers took two burglary suspects into custody Wednesday after a three-hour search near Johnson Drive and Mastin Street.

The individuals were in a stolen vehicle and are suspects in a burglary that occurred at a used car dealership on Merriam Drive overnight, Merriam Police Department Captain Troy Duvanel said.

The search included several Merriam police officers, along with the help of nearby agencies and K-9 units. Duvanel said Merriam Police were unable to release any information about the suspects because they are both juveniles.

Duvanel said there has been a string of auto dealership burglaries throughout the greater Kansas City metro over the last few months. Merriam has experienced burglaries at Hendrick Toyota, Hendrick Nissan, Audi, All Star Car Sales, Reynolds Automotive and KC Used Car Emporium.

“In each case, suspects broke windows to the dealerships, and then took keys and stole car(s) from the dealership,” Duvanel said.

When asked if the individuals arrested Wednesday were suspects in the other car dealership burglaries, Duvanel said the department did not have the evidence to support that at this time.