Leawood seventh grader creates, sells necklaces for Bar Mitzvah project; Mission to host reveal, group ride for Lamar bike lanes

Leawood Middle seventh grader creates, sells beaded necklaces for Bar Mitzvah service project

Jonah Stein, Leawood Middle seventh grader, is creating and selling MASKerAIDs, which are beaded necklaces that connect to a person’s mask, making it easier to wear.

Proceeds from Stein’s service project go toward food assistance efforts in the Kansas City metro area. The project is connected to his upcoming Bar Mitzvah.

“This has taught me a lot about running a business and I even developed my first website,” Stein said. “It has made me feel good seeing how excited people are to support the project, especially with the proceeds supporting such a great cause.”

Mission to host reveal, group ride for Lamar bike lanes

The city of Mission will host a Lamar Avenue bike lane reveal and group ride on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is a celebration of the completion of the Lamar Avenue resurfacing project, which included the addition of bike lanes funded by a Safe Routes to Schools grant. BikeWalkKC instructors will be onsite to offer tips on the following:

Kansas laws

Taking your lane

Helmet safety

Shifting

Instructors will hold a question and answer session at the end of their tips discussion. Riders and other participants should meet at the overflow lot on Beverly Avenue, across the street from Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Riders will leave at 6:45 p.m. for a 2.6 mile ride, and the group ride is optional.

Westwood accepting applications for planning commission appointment

The city of Westwood is accepting applications for appointment to the planning commission. The planning commission meets the first Monday of the month at 7 p.m. and is charged with the following:

Review and amend the city’s comprehensive land use plan

Make zoning and special use permit recommendations to the city council

Review and consider site plans and plats

Act as the city’s board of zoning appeals “to review and act upon variance request,” according to Westwood Buzz

A statement of interest is due by Friday, Sept. 18 via email to info@westwoodks.org or physically to city hall at 4700 Rainbow Boulevard. Statements should include the following: