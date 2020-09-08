White college professor who pretended to be Black authored Kansas City Star piece on discrimination when she was in 8th grade

White college professor who pretended to be Black authored Kansas City Star piece on discrimination

Jessica Krug, the white George Washington University professor who drew international attention last week when she admitted that she had assumed the identity of a Black woman for years, wrote an essay in eighth grade that was published in The Kansas City Star about discrimination.

Krug, now 38, grew up in Johnson County and attended The Barstow School, one of the Kansas City area’s most prestigious private schools.

In her eighth grade piece, she made a realization “that we all discriminate, including against white men,” according to The Kansas City Star.

“A few years ago, while taking a shortcut through a local country club, I was confronted by people who uttered racial slurs about the Jewish star hanging around my neck,” she had written. “Labels are inherently erroneous.” [‘Why would she do that?’ KC past reveals clues about white professor who posed as Black — The Kansas City Star]

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 qualifies for top fire protection rating again

The Consolidated Fire District No. 2 has recently been re-certified as an Insurance services Organization 1, according to its board of directors who met with ISO representatives.

The fire district placed one out of eight fire organizations within Kansas, and is only one of 393 fire organizations nationwide to achieve the ISO 1 rating. It is the highest possible rating the district can achieve, and is earned based on the following Public Protection Classification categories:

Needed fire flows

Emergency communication

Fire department operations

Water supply

Additionally, the district earned a higher score than when it was initially certified as an ISO 1 in 2015 at 93.44 out of 100 total points this year.

Incoming K-State business freshmen join newly launched Menard Family Scholars Program

Nearly a dozen local incoming college freshmen with the Kansas State University College of Business Administration are participating in the newly-launched Menard Family Scholars Program.

Offered by the college’s Center for Principled Business, the Menard Family Scholars Program is a yearlong cohort-based program designed to foster leadership development, ethical decision-making and innovative thinking. Students will also gain technical knowledge and skills and will access industry learning trips, alumni connections, one-on-one mentoring and other leadership opportunities in the business sector.

“We are so thankful for the Menard family’s generous support of this program,” said Kevin Gwinner, Edgerley family dean of the College of Business Administration. “That support will provide these students with an incredible opportunity to set a tone of success that will extend long past their time in college, and well into a successful career.”

The college welcomed 11 freshman business majors from northern Johnson County this fall: