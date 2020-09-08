Corinth Square’s Urban Table closes its doors for good, citing COVID-19

Another eatery in Prairie Village’s Corinth Square shops has closed for good.

In a letter posted on the front door of Urban Table, 8232 Mission Rd, founder Alan Gaylin said that after more than nine years in business, the restaurant was permanently closed.

“COVID continues to take its toll on small local restaurants, so please support family owned places like ours,” said Gaylin, owner and CEO of Bread & Butter Concepts, a Kansas City restaurant group.

The letter said that Stock Hill, a steakhouse located on the Plaza, would remain open and encouraged patrons to visit. Bread & Butter Concepts owns Stock Hill, along with a handful of other local restaurants.

Urban Table is the third eatery located in the Corinth Square shops to permanently close in recent months. The Arby’s in Corinth Square, 4100 W. 83rd Street, permanently closed Aug. 22 and the Eat Fit Go Corinth Square location at 4165 Somerset Drive closed earlier this summer.