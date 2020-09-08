2020 Virtual LIV conference featuring Dr. Oz and AdventHealth experts aims to inspire KC to embrace wellness

No matter who you are, one thing is certain – the COVID pandemic has affected us all in one way or another. Maybe you are a parent feeling stressed with kids learning from home or an older adult feeling lonely as a result of avoiding family and friends. Regardless of your personal situation, there is no better time to pay attention to your whole health and embrace a lifestyle of wellness.

For 23 years, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission has been helping the Kansas City community live healthier lives physically, mentally and spiritually with the Living in Vitality (LIV) Conference. An annual in-person event, LIV will look slightly different this year. It will take the format of a virtual conference on Friday, Sept. 25th from 9 am to noon. This year’s event will feature presentations from the nationally renowned Dr. Mehmet Oz as well as health experts from AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

One of those experts is Tereza Hubkova, MD, an integrative medicine physician who will be speaking about what is necessary for a healthy immune system. No doubt, the best way to help your immune system is to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“Healthy lifestyle is the most powerful medicine,” said Dr. Hubkova. “If we could put it in a capsule, it would be the biggest blockbuster drug of all times.”

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. For many of us, improving health means changing daily habits and habits are hard to change.

“But the stakes have never been this high,” said Dr. Hubkova. “We must change because our current way of living leads to chronic diseases and these, in turn, put us at a higher risk of getting sick with COVID.”

A healthy immune system is not just about healthy lifestyle, but also about our environment.

“Our vulnerability to new, emergent infections goes hand in hand with the destruction of natural environment, pollution, adulteration of our food and climate change,” said Dr. Hubkova.

Regardless of these obstacles, Dr. Hubkova encourages patients to change behaviors within their control so they can live healthier lives. And it’s working.

“I have seen people with severe diseases go into remission after changing their diet,” said Dr. Hubkova. “I have seen people get off their antidepressants after fixing their nutrition and sleep and learning how to manage stress. I have seen people shed dozens of pounds, their memory improve, energy return and pain melt away. When these success stories happen, almost invariably, the miraculous medicine that helped those people get their lives back was always there within reach – a healthy lifestyle.”

Dr. Hubkova is passionate about her work and considers it a privilege to have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming virtual LIV event.

“I love learning, so I can’t wait to hear the other speakers and learn from the feedback of the audience,” said Dr. Hubkova. “Of all the lectures I have ever given in my life, this one will be the most important. I am excited to be part of the change we need, part of the fight for better, healthier and happier lives for us and future generations. And I hope you will join me in it.”

Other presentations at LIV will include:

Mehmet Oz, MD – The Good Life

Megan Schlick, ND – Supplements 101: What You Need to Know

Ravi Sabapathy, PsyD and Rennie Schuler-McKinney, LCP – When Our World Seems Upside Down: The Importance of Connection.

