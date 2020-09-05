Your Community: Library Lets Loose – Virtual Edition

Join honorary hosts Cindy Wallis-Lage and Kent Lage, on September 12 for Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature fundraising event, Library Lets Loose – a virtual experience this year. Moving the event from a physical location to a virtual gathering means that this party is coming directly to you.

Library lovers everywhere can enjoy this festive, family-friendly and FREE online event. Guests will enjoy a brief, fun opening reception, then can choose their own adventure with unique experiences like trivia games, music, visual art in the making, a celebrity reader video series, and a behind the scenes look at the Library. Afterward, join our DJ to rock the night away at the virtual dance party!

The Johnson County Library Foundation is a tax-exempt, charitable foundation that helps the Library build its collection and resources, offer programs for patrons of all ages, and better serve the needs of our community. They do this by securing and managing donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support the Library above and beyond what public funding provides. It is through the generous support from community-minded donors that the Johnson County Library Foundation is able to expand its impact, securing support for lifelong learning programs at the library.

Since its establishment in 1996, the Foundation has supported:

Collection and resource enrichment

Youth homework assistance

Art and community engagement programs

Early literacy initiatives

Youth-at-risk programs

Technology enhancement

Normally a ticketed event, this year registration is free for Library Lets Loose. No donation is required to attend, though even the smallest donation makes a big impact in your community! Learn more and view the schedule at libraryletsloose.org. Can’t wait to see you on September 12.