Taco Via says farewell to Debbie Izard after 50 years; Roeland Park roadwork along 47th Street to last through Sept. 10

Taco Via says farewell to Debbie Izard after 50 years

The staff and customers of Taco Via at 95th and Antioch recently celebrated long-time employee Debbie Izard’s retirement. The community of Taco Via organized an anniversary parade for everyone to come by and say farewell from a safe, physical distance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to see Debbie off!” someone wrote on the community’s Facebook page.

Izard worked at Taco Via for 50 years before retiring this year.

Two lawyers and a judge from Johnson County apply for vacancy on Kansas Supreme Court

Two lawyers and a judge from Johnson County are among 11 others who have applied for a vacant seat on the Kansas Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Nominating Commission will meet by video conference Friday, Sept. 4, to schedule their interviews.

The Johnson County applicants include:

Russell J. Keller, lawyer, Fairway

Melissa Taylor Standridge, judge, Leawood

Christi L. Bright, lawyer, Overland Park

Roeland Park roadwork along 47th Street to last through Sept. 10

A section of 47th Street between Mohawk Drive and S. 7th Terrace in Roeland Park is closed during daytime hours through Sept. 10 for excavation work.

Detours are provided, and crews will place metal street plates at the end of each day so traffic can reopen overnight. The closed daytime hours will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Leawood to host 16th Annual Doggie Dunk Sept. 8 for residents only

Leawood is hosting its 16th Annual Doggie Dunk on Sept. 8 at the Leawood Aquatic Center, 10601 Lee Boulevard.

The event is open only to Leawood residents this year, and registration is available here. It is $3 per dog. There are two sessions, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., both of which are limited to 50 dogs per session.

Leawood Rotary Club to host annual Labor Day 5K Walk and Run

The Leawood Rotary Club is hosting its annual Labor Day 5k Walk and Run the morning of Sept. 7. The course follows Tomahawk Creek Parkway, with the start and finish line in the American Academy of Family Physicians parking lot, 11400 Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

Staggered starts and a virtual run is an option in an effort to encourage social distancing. The proceeds from the event will be distributed to local charities. Children and dogs are welcome.

Sign-up for the 5K here.