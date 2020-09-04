2020FIT Nutrition Seminar: Open to the public

Mark your calendars for next Wednesday, September 9th at 6 PM. 2020FIT will host clients and the community at large for a free Nutrition Seminar. Weather permitting, the seminar will be held outdoors. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, we have plenty of room in our spacious 15,000 square foot facility to accommodate all attendees with social distancing. Co-hosted by Owner Jon Rowley, Chief Fitness Officer and Jeremy Whiteford, Director of Training & Precision Level 1 Nutrition Coach.

Nutrition is vital to your health. It’s 80% of the results you are looking for, that you don’t get from working out, which is the 20% you get in the gym. Our goal in this seminar is to help you easily incorporate nutrition into your life. We’ll help you navigate how you can find better quality food, understand the proper quantity for your body, and what eating timetable is going to work best for you.

Please show up 15 minutes early if you’d like a complimentary body scan with our InBody 570 Composition Analyzer. The InBody will give you your metabolic rate as well as your overall body composition. The results are confidential and go straight to your phone.

We look forward to seeing you next Wednesday at 6 pm at our location at 3710 W 73rd Terrace in Prairie Village.