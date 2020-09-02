‘I’m not in it for the buck’ — Prairie Village resident opens skincare studio in downtown Mission

When Hollie Muther went back to school four years ago, she planned to become a nurse. After working as a part-time nurse assistant at a local medical spa, she fell in love with the side of the business focused on skin care and beauty.

Muther has spent much of the past few years working around the metro at other local medical spas as a medical esthetician, and has now decided to open up her own studio, Bloom, to bring together her two dreams of opening up a skincare studio and a boutique. She said her main focus is building open, honest relationships with clients — including advising them on new products or unfamiliar ingredients outside of the studio.

“I’m not in it for the buck,” Muther said. “I’m in it to make those connections and to build relationships and to help my clients. If I can help clients feel beautiful, I want them to feel like they can text me and ask me anything.”

Muther, who has lived in Prairie Village for 22 years, chose to bring Bloom, 6130 Johnson Drive, to a portion of space formerly occupied by Yoga Fix Studio in downtown Mission, in order to be closer to home after working in recent years on both sides of the state line. (She’s licensed in both Kansas and Missouri.)

Muther said she was attracted to the area not only because it’s on the Kansas side of the metro, but also because, as she puts it, “Johnson Drive is really up and coming.”

At Bloom, Muther offers a number of skincare services including facials, waxing, dermaplaning and chemical peels. She also stocks skincare lines such as products from the plant-based line Rhonda Allison, as well as clothing items and accessories from wholesalers.

There are several safety precautions in place at Bloom during COVID-19, including regular deep cleaning, wearing masks and clients signing pandemic waivers. Additionally, Bloom is open by appointment only — with bookings spaced at least hour apart — and the door remains locked, so clients can’t just walk in.

Bloom opened about five weeks ago and COVID-19 has proven to be challenging, especially with August and September being slow months with kids going back to school, Muther said.

“Now we have the pandemic on top of [back-to-school], so it’s been a little bit slower than I’d like to be honest,” Muther said. “But I understand — it’s the pandemic.”