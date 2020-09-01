U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier announces 75 GOP endorsements; Schlitterbahn waterpark redevelopment; Pflumm road improvements planned

U.S. Senate candidate Barbara Bollier announces 75 endorsements from Kansas Republicans

Barbara Bollier, candidate for U.S. Senate, announced last week that 75 current and former Republican elected officials and community leaders across Kansas have endorsed her campaign.

“It’s exciting to see how many Kansans are ready to put aside hyperpartisanship and political labels to come together and help the people of this great state,” Bollier said in a statement. “I am proud to be running a campaign that is unifying Kansans behind a commonsense vision of working together to expand access to affordable health care, fund our public schools, keep taxes low, and provide good jobs to our people. When we work together and listen to one another, we can achieve great things.”

More than a dozen Republican elected officials and community leaders on the list are from northern Johnson County or Overland Park, including:

Barbara Allen, KS Rep, Overland Park Pat Colloton, KS Rep, Leawood Ron Fox, KS Rep, Prairie Village Linda Gallagher, KS Rep, Lenexa Stuart Hoffman, City Councilmember, Fairway Jan Kessinger, KS Rep, Overland Park Audrey Langworthy, KS Senator, Prairie Village Tony Liu, City Councilmember, Fairway Patty Markley, KS Rep, Overland Park Donna Owens, City Councilmember, Overland Park Tim Owens, KS Senator, Overland Park Jill Quigley, KS Rep, Lenexa Gary Sherrer, Lieutenant Governor, Overland Park John Skubal, KS Senator, Overland Park Sheryl Spalding, KS Rep, Overland Park John Vratil, KS Senate Vice President, Overland Park Ron Worley, KS Rep, Lenexa Jim Yonally, KS Rep, Overland Park

Ex-Sporting KC execs planning redevelopment of Schlitterbahn waterpark in KCK

Two former Sporting KC executives are seeking tax dollars to help finance a redevelopment plan for the defunct Schlitterbahn waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas.

Homefield LLC is proposing to build a $330 million multi-sport complex that would include indoor and outdoor amenities and add retail, office and entertainment space. The complex would also house soccer, football, baseball and lacrosse fields, along with water sports like paddleboarding, dragon boat racing and kayaking.

They’re seeking $130 million in Kansas STAR bonds, an incentive program that redirects sales taxes to help offset the cost of major projects. [Ex-Sporting KC execs plan $330M redevelopment of KCK’s defunct Schlitterbahn waterpark — The Kansas City Star]

Shawnee planning month-long roadwork project on Pflumm near Shawnee Mission Parkway

The city of Shawnee this week began roadwork on Pflumm Road. Starting Monday, southbound traffic on Pflumm will be detoured from Shawnee Mission Parkway to 71st Street.

The detour is scheduled to last until Sept. 26th. This is Phase 1 of storm water construction, curb and gutter work, and road paving.

Overland Park hosts ‘Chalk the Walk’ event

The city of Overland Park is hosting a “Chalk the Walk” event filled with various activities in an effort to cover the city with positive messages.

Chalk the Walk began on Aug. 28 and lasts until Sept. 7. People are encouraged to follow this year’s theme, which is the city’s 60th anniversary. Below are the categories that will be judged from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10:

Best use of a sidewalk blemish

Best art under 12-years-old

Best use of the theme

Uplifting works of art

People’s choice

Additional information such as do’s and don’t’s can be found on the city’s website here.