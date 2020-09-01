Shawnee library temporarily closes after potential termite found in materials

Johnson County Library temporarily closed its Shawnee branch Tuesday, after potentially finding a termite in returned materials. The book return is still open.

“Termites love cellulose, whether in wood or paper, so they are a concern for libraries,” says Adam Wathen, Associate Director of System-Wide Services. “The last thing we want to do is send termites home with one of our patrons, so we’re taking an abundance of precaution in this situation.”

The branch, located at 13811 Johnson Dr, will undergo an insect inspection and Library materials will be heat-treated. Pending the inspection’s results, the library plans to reopen Wednesday.

Once the insect was discovered, the item, and adjacent materials were isolated, according to a press release. This follows an insect protocol put into place following the 2018 discovery of bed bugs at the Shawnee branch, the release said.

Johnson County library returned materials are kept in isolation for a minimum of 72 hours before being checked back in, in an effort to minimize COVID-19 transmission. Library staff then inspect materials for personal items, damage and insects before returning materials to circulation.

For more information on other Johnson County Library locations and availability visit jocolibrary.org.