Water main break disrupts traffic at Somerset and Nall near Meadowbrook Park

WaterOne workers on Monday afternoon were repairing a water main break near the intersection of Somerset Dr. and Nall Ave., near Meadowbrook Park on the border between Prairie Village and Overland Park.

Northbound traffic along Nall was being impacted during the late afternoon rush.

According to a WaterOne spokesperson, the break was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday, and a crew was dispatched to repair it. WaterOne says four customers were affected by the break and anticipate their water service will be restored by 10 p.m. Monday night.

A Shawnee Mission Post reader said Monday afternoon they saw asphalt pushed up from pressure from the pipe bursting underneath the road way at the intersection.

Though no cause was given for this particular main break, WaterOne posted an explainer video to its Twitter account Monday afternoon saying main breaks are “unpredictable, but overly wet conditions (as well as dry) can cause the ground around pipes to shift.”

The Kansas City area received several drenching rounds of rain Monday, which on top of another round of rain Saturday, came on the tail end of an extended dry spell in the region.

The video on WaterOne’s Twitter account notes that WaterOne has more than 2,600 miles of pipeline in the metro, spread out over more than 270 square miles.

WaterOne says main breaks can be reported at the utility’s 24-hour emergency contact line at 913-895-1800.