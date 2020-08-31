Updates from Johnson County Community College: Reimagined Harvest Dinner serves up student scholarships

Every so often, an idea crops up that inspires action and commitment. Over ten years ago, that idea was the Harvest Dinner. This event embodies what we do best at Johnson County Community College: support our students! The execution looks a little different this year, but our mission remains the same.

Good Eats for a Good Cause

The annual Harvest Dinner is centered around good food and generous giving. This event typically raises between $3,000 and $4,000 each year, and all proceeds benefit the JCCC Sustainable Agriculture program and the Open Petal Farm. With JCCC’s competitive tuition rates, these proceeds have the potential to cover tuition for most Sustainable Agriculture students. Scholarships also enable these students to pursue sustainability research, internships and degrees.

As demand for locally sourced produce and organic alternatives grows, students enrolled in the Sustainable Agriculture program are on track to gain invaluable experience. The opportunity to help raise over 40 different crops right here on campus is hands-on training at its finest.

Reimagined Event

The 2020 Harvest Dinner was reimagined with the safety of our supporters, students and staff in mind. Instead of a sit-down dinner, a four-course meal was prepared in advance by JCCC Culinary Chefs for pre-order and pick up to enjoy at home!

“This year we wanted to still hold the event to support Sustainable Agriculture student scholarships, but we knew we had to adjust it due to the pandemic. So, take-out was the obvious way to go as most folks have gotten used to that over the past few months,” said Jay Antle, Executive Director, Center for Sustainability.

Antle and his staff are pleased to announce that even with a scaled-back event, ticket sales exceeded expectations this year. It sold out in record time!

Dinner and a Show

Even if you didn’t participate in this year’s Harvest Dinner, you can still join us for the entertainment portion of the evening! On Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m., JCCC will host a virtual Light Up the Lawn performance. This free, livestreamed concert features internationally renowned Celtic band, Tullamore. A fan favorite wherever they go, Tullamore’s take on Celtic music includes rich and clear vocals, tight harmonies and instrumentals, and cool and clever arrangements.

Additional Ways to Support Students

Interested in additional ways to support students? Your direct donation to the JCCC Foundation will help provide educational opportunities for hundreds of students each year. Whether you donate your time or resources, every contribution counts!